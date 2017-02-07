EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 7 Sempra Energy
* Sempra Energy announces California Utilities' settlement agreement for two-year extension of cost-of-capital application
* Sempra Energy -Entered MOU with other parties for two-year extension for utilities to file next applications in cost-of-capital proceeding at CPUC
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent
* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for Socalgas to reduce its return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and 2019
* Sempra Energy - Co's california utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co have entered into memorandum of understanding with other parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.