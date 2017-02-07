Feb 7 Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy announces California Utilities' settlement agreement for two-year extension of cost-of-capital application

* Sempra Energy -Entered MOU with other parties for two-year extension for utilities to file next applications in cost-of-capital proceeding at CPUC

* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for SDG&E to reduce its return on equity to 10.2 percent from 10.3 percent

* Sempra Energy - MOU calls for Socalgas to reduce its return on equity to 10.05 percent from 10.1 percent for 2018 and 2019

* Sempra Energy - Co's california utilities San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Co have entered into memorandum of understanding with other parties