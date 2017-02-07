Feb 8 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6
million
* FY reported NPAT $203.1 million versus $228 million
* Declared a fully franked final ordinary dividend of 14.0
cents per share
* Expects expense ratio to be between 28 and 30 per cent in
2017
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down
between 10 per cent and 15 per cent
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by approximately 10 to 15 per
cent
* Continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio
range of 50 to 80 per cent of underlying npat
* Expects 2017 full year loss ratio to be between 40 and 50
per cent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: