UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Lippo China Resources Ltd
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific
* Offeror intends to make offer with a view to delist Auric Pacific (APGL) from SGX-ST and, ultimately, to privatise APGL
* Takeover offer for s$1.65 in cash for each share
* Application made by Lippo and LCR for resumption of trading in its shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8 feb. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources