Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO

* Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member - COO Sheryl Sandberg

* Facebook employees will up to 10 days to grieve an extended family member, will be able to take up to 6 weeks of paid leave to care for a sick relative- COO