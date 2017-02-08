Feb 8 Globe Telecom Inc
* Consolidated quarterly net income amounted to 4.2 billion
pesos, up by 52%
* FY revenue 120.0 billion pesos versus 113.7 billion pesos
* FY EBITDA at 50.0 billion pesos; up 9% yoy
* Mobile revenues slightly grew year-on-year, at 91.9
billion pesos in 2016
* Approved first quarterly distribution of cash dividends of
22.75 pesos per share
* For 2017 EBITDA margin is expected to remain around the
current levels
* 2017 "will likewise be impacted by the additional interest
expenses from additional debt related to 2017 capex and SMC
transaction"
* For 2017, the company's new cash capital expenditures are
programmed to be approximately $750 million
