Feb 8 Tassal Group Ltd:

* Tassal group ltd - has been concerned about conditions in Macquarie Harbour and as a result reduced stocking rates as early as 2015 by 20 percent

* Tassal - notes Huon Aquaculture instituted proceedings seeking regulators' determination for biomass limit, allocations in Macquarie Harbour, be declared invalid