Feb 8 Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited-

* Intention to float announcement

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - announced its intention to list its issued ordinary share capital on main board of securities exchange operated by jse limited

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - listing subject to approval by shareholders of brimstone investment corporation limited market conditions and requisite approvals by jse

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - currently envisaged that a capital raising of up to r1.5 billion will be undertaken by sea harvest simultaneously with listing

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest expects to be listed in food and beverage sector of jse by end of march 2017.

* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - standard bank of south africa limited ("standard bank") has been appointed as bookrunner and transaction sponsor in relation to offering.