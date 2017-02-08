Feb 8 Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited-
* Intention to float announcement
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest
announces its intention to float on jse main board
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - announced its
intention to list its issued ordinary share capital on main
board of securities exchange operated by jse limited
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - listing
subject to approval by shareholders of brimstone investment
corporation limited market conditions and requisite approvals by
jse
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - currently
envisaged that a capital raising of up to r1.5 billion will be
undertaken by sea harvest simultaneously with listing
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest
expects to be listed in food and beverage sector of jse by end
of march 2017.
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - standard bank
of south africa limited ("standard bank") has been appointed as
bookrunner and transaction sponsor in relation to offering.
