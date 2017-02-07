UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez - Imports from Mexico represent minority of U.S. revenue, profit. Will not adjust operations until concrete policies on border tax are in place - conf call
* Mondelez - India demonetization had a negative impact of about 60 basis points in 2016 revenue growth - conf call Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources