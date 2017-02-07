UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
Feb 7 Arconic Inc
* Elliott Management sends letter to Arconic's board
* Elliott Management Corporation - Manages funds that collectively beneficially own greater than 12 percent economic interest in Arconic Inc
* Elliott Management - "Do not believe that Arconic can achieve its long-term intrinsic value under leadership of Klaus Kleinfeld" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.