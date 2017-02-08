EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 8 Merck Ltd
* Says stoppage of work by a section of workers at Goa
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision
* does not foresee material impact on sales or availability of products due to stoppage of work
* Says has already activated its business continuity plans to maintain stable supply to market Source text: bit.ly/2kpukW5 Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: