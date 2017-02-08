UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Danish brewer Carlsberg
* Q4 revenue 13,837 million Danish crowns ($1.99 billion)versus 14,743 million seen in Reuters poll
* Q4 total volumes 28.8 million hl versus 30.3 million hl seen in Reuters poll
* 2016 full-year net profit 4,486 million crowns versus 4,455 million seen in Reuters poll
* Says expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2017 and a further reduction in financial leverage
* Says based on spot rates as at February 6, a translation impact of 350 million Danish crowns ($50.3 million) is expected
* Says for 2016, supervisory board will propose an increase of 11 pct in dividend to 10.0 crowns per share in light of strong cash flow
* Says 2016 reported net revenue of 62.6 billion crowns
* Says 2016 reported net profit 4,486 million crowns (-2,926 mln in 2015, impacted by special items)
* Says "in 2017, we're determined to achieve a substantial proportion of remaining funding journey benefits, allowing us to grow earnings organically and invest in Sail'22-related activities"
* Says capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 4 billion crowns in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9622 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources