Feb 8 Melexis NV:
* Expects sales in the first quarter of 2017 to be around
the level of 125 million euros ($133.4 million)
* For the full year 2017, expects sales growth to be between
11-15 pct
* For the full year 2017, expects gross profit margin around
45 pct and an operating margin around 25 pct
* Q4 operating result was 29.4 million euros, an increase of
23% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of
1% compared to the previous quarter
* Melexis Q4 reuters poll: sales 118 million euros, EBIT
28.5 million euros, net income 25.2 million euros
($1 = 0.9368 euros)
