Feb 8 Melexis NV:
* Sales were 456.3 million euros ($487.28 million), an
increase of 14 pct compared to previous year.
* Net income was 96.3 million euros, 2.38 euros per share, a
decrease of 3 pct compared to 99.1 million euros or 2.45 euros
per share in 2015.
* To pay out over result of 2016 a total dividend of 2.00
eusos gross per share.
* This amount contains an interim dividend of 1.30 euros per
share which was paid in October 2016 and a final dividend of
0.70 euros per share which will be payable after approval of
annual shareholders meeting.
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
