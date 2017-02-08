Feb 8 Grenke AG:
* Proposed dividend of 1.75 euros per share
* FY consolidated group net profit rises 27.7% to 103.2
million euros ($110.21 million)
* Further growth in 2017: expected increase of 11-16% in new
business in leasing and 12-20% in factoring
* Expected consolidated group net profit of 113-123 million
euros for 2017
* FY interest and similar income from financing business
increased 9.2% from 239.0 million euros in previous year to
261.0 million euros
* FY consolidated group's income from operating business
increased 18.4% from 232.1 million euros in previous year to
274.8 million euros
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
