Feb 8 Swisscom AG:
* FY consolidated net revenue remained practically unchanged
compared with previous year at 11,643 million Swiss francs
($11.67 billion), which is quite remarkable considering price
pressure and market environment
* FY EBITDA up by 4.8% in overall terms to 4,293 million
Swiss francs; however EBITDA fell slightly, by 1.2%, on an
adjusted basis
* FY net income rose by 17.8% to 1,604 million Swiss francs,
largely due to non-recurring items
* Plans to reduce its cost base by over 300 million Swiss
francs between 2015 and 2020
* For 2017, Swisscom expects a net revenue of around 11.6
billion Swiss francs, EBITDA of around 4.2 billion francs and
capital expenditure of around 2.4 billion francs
* With this in mind, reorganisation of swisscom will
continue into 2017
* If targets are met, Swisscom will propose to 2018 annual
general meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 Swiss
francs per share for 2017 financial year
* By end of 2017, swisscom expects to have a headcount of
around 17,900 FTES in Switzerland, around 500 fewer than at end
of 2016
* Payment of an unchanged dividend of 22 francs per share
will be proposed to annual general meeting on April 3, 2017
($1 = 0.9977 Swiss francs)
