Feb 8 Storebrand Asa
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll
NOK 603 million)
* Storebrand proposes 2016 dividend of NOK 1.55 per share
(Reuters poll NOK 1.09 per share)
* Says we are expecting a gradual increase in dividends in
coming years
* Says expected dividend of more than 35 per cent of the
result for 2017
* Says expected development in the solvency ii ratio implies
a further gradual increase in the dividend payout ratio from
2018 onwards
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)