(Repeats without changes)

Feb 8 Storebrand Asa

* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)

* Storebrand proposes 2016 dividend of NOK 1.55 per share (Reuters poll NOK 1.09 per share)

* Says we are expecting a gradual increase in dividends in coming years

* Says expected dividend of more than 35 per cent of the result for 2017

* Says expected development in the solvency ii ratio implies a further gradual increase in the dividend payout ratio from 2018 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)