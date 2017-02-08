Feb 8 MTN Group Limited
* MTN expects to report a loss in basic headline earnings
per share (heps) and basic earnings per share (eps) for FY2016
* In prior year comparable period MTN reported heps of 1,204
cents and eps of 746 cents.
* Expected decline in heps and eps is mainly as a result of
regulatory fine imposed on MTN nigeria
* Nigerian regulatory fine is expected to have an estimated
negative impact of approximately 474 cents on HEPS and EPS,
respectively.
* Fy2016 results are further expected to be negatively
impacted by under-performance of MTN nigeria and MTN South
Africa in first half of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)