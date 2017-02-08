UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Tokmanni Group Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 238.1 million euros ($254.24 million) versus 231.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBIT 24.6 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes total dividend of 0.51 euros per share for 2016
* Expects good revenue growth for 2017 based on revenue from new stores opened in 2016 and 2017
* Expects low single digit like-for like revenue growth
* Group profitability (adjusted EBITDA%) is expected to improve from previous year in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources