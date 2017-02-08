Feb 8 Fonciere Des Murs Sca:

* FY rental revenue 190.5 million euros ($203.30 million)versus 203.6 million euros year ago

* FY net recurring profit 137.9 million euros versus 133 million euros year ago

* Is considering a capital increase in with preferential subscription rights for shareholders of approximately 200 million euros in Q1 2017

* Proposes total dividend of 3.10 euros including normal dividend of 1.55 euros per share and exceptional dividend of 1.55 euros with option of payment in shares