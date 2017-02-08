Feb 8 Fonciere Des Murs Sca:
* FY rental revenue 190.5 million euros ($203.30
million)versus 203.6 million euros year ago
* FY net recurring profit 137.9 million euros versus 133
million euros year ago
* Is considering a capital increase in with preferential
subscription rights for shareholders of approximately 200
million euros in Q1 2017
* Proposes total dividend of 3.10 euros including normal
dividend of 1.55 euros per share and exceptional dividend of
1.55 euros with option of payment in shares
