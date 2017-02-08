EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 8 Lundbeck:
* Lundbeck continues to show solid revenue growth and strong improvement in profitability
* Directors proposes to pay a dividend of 2.45 Danish crowns per share
* For 2017, Lundbeck expects revenue of 16.3-17.1 billion crowns and EBIT of 3.4-3.8 billion crowns
* Q4 revenue 4.17 billion crowns (Reuters poll 4.10 billion crowns)
* Q4 EBIT 751 million crowns (Reuters poll 664 million crowns)
* I am confident that we can deliver on our targets for coming years - Lundbeck’s President and CEO, Kare Schultz says in a statement Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9639 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: