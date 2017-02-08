Feb 8 Lundbeck:

* Lundbeck continues to show solid revenue growth and strong improvement in profitability

* Directors proposes to pay a dividend of 2.45 Danish crowns per share

* For 2017, Lundbeck expects revenue of 16.3-17.1 billion crowns and EBIT of 3.4-3.8 billion crowns

* Q4 revenue 4.17 billion crowns (Reuters poll 4.10 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT 751 million crowns (Reuters poll 664 million crowns)

* I am confident that we can deliver on our targets for coming years - Lundbeck's President and CEO, Kare Schultz says in a statement