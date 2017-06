Feb 8 Capital & Regional Plc:

* Appointment of Lawrence Hutchings as chief executive and Hugh Scott-Barrett as non-executive chairman

* Lawrence replaces Hugh Scott-Barrett, who will become non-executive chairman following retirement of John Clare

* Changes will all become effective on June 13, 2017