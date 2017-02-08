UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Midsona AB:
* Q4 net sales 521 million Swedish crowns ($59 million) versus 352 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 46 million crowns versus 27 million crowns year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.10 crown per share
* Expects its net sales and profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to increase in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8817 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources