UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Trematon Capital Investments Limited :
* Entered into an agreement with tsogo sun holdings in terms of which cml disposed of its 29.64% interest in west coast leisure proprietary limited
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r190 million
* Transaction was categorised as a category 2 transaction in terms of jse limited ("jse") listings requirements.
* Proceeds of disposal will be utilised to grow current business operations as well as retain cash reserves
* Entered into a further agreement (" agreement") in terms of which it will dispose of two immovable properties
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of r30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources