UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Matas A/S:
* Q3 2016/17 revenue was up by 1.2 pct year on year to 1.06 billion Danish crowns ($152 million)
* EBITA amounted to 214.6 million in Q3 2016/17, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 20.2 pct, down from 21.7 pct in year-earlier period (228.2 million euros in Q3 2015/16)
* Financial guidance for group for 2016/17 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9680 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources