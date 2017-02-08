UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 8 Dunelm Group Plc:
* Half yearly report
* Interim dividend increased by 8.3 pct to 6.5p per share (fy16: 6.0p per share)
* Operating profit before exceptional costs for period was £66.3m (fy16 h1: £75.6m), a decrease of £9.3m (-12.3 pct)
* Operating profit margin before exceptional costs was 14.4 pct, 247bps lower than fy16 h1
* Operating profit for period was £57.0m due to exceptional operating costs of £9.3m (fy16 h1: £nil)
* Profit before tax and exceptional costs was £65.2m (fy16 h1: £75.5m), a reduction of 13.6 pct year on year
* Profit before tax (pbt) after exceptional costs reduced by 26.0 pct to £55.9m
* Hy sales at £460.5m versus £448.1m
* Hy ebitda at £71.4m versus £88.7m
* Hy first half saw total sales increase 2.8 pct, whilst like-for-like sales decreased by 1.6 pct
* Unusually warm weather in q1 reduced store footfall
* Q2 saw an improvement in performance in our stores and customers responded very well to our enhanced seasonal product lines, especially our new christmas offer
* Online also grew consistently through half at around 20 pct
* Despite these issues, we continued to take market share, helped by five new stores as well as our online growth.
* All of above resulted in a reduction in operating profits excluding exceptional items of 12.3 pct.
* Market conditions remain challenging but we are continuing to win market share based on strength and breadth of our customer offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
