Feb 8 Victrex Plc:
* AGM and Q1 interim management statement
* Made a solid start to 2017, with a strong performance in
core business compared to a weak Q1 2016
* Q1 2017 sales volumes in core business (excluding consumer
electronics) were 25 pct ahead of prior year quarter
* Electronics, outside of large consumer electronics order,
also saw growth
* Q1 2017 performance was offset by medical, which was
behind last year, principally due to phasing.
* Q1 2017 group revenue of 55.7 mln stg was broadly in line
with prior year (Q1 2016: 56.0 mln stg)
* Q1 2017 group volumes of 810 tonnes down 6 pct (Q1 2016:
860 tonnes)
* Q1 2017 performance reflected, as expected, very limited
volumes from large consumer electronics order, compared to much
stronger volumes in prior year.
* No significant changes to its financial position since
Sept.30 2016.
* Remain comfortable with expectations for 2017
