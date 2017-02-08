Feb 8 Unigestion:

* Acquires Akina to create a $6 bln AUM market leader in global small and mid market private equity

* Christophe de Dardel, Unigestion's head of private equity, will continue in his current role, leading Unigestion's enhanced private equity team

* Combined business will trade under the Unigestion name

* Will be no change to investment strategy of existing products of Unigestion or Akina, but there will be cross-representation on investment committees

* Following completion, Unigestion's total AUM will increase to more than $23 bln, of which private equity will represent 25 percent

* Completion of the transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions where the group operates