Feb 8 Unigestion:
* Acquires Akina to create a $6 bln AUM market leader in
global small and mid market private equity
* Christophe de Dardel, Unigestion's head of private equity,
will continue in his current role, leading Unigestion's enhanced
private equity team
* Combined business will trade under the Unigestion name
* Will be no change to investment strategy of existing
products of Unigestion or Akina, but there will be
cross-representation on investment committees
* Following completion, Unigestion's total AUM will increase
to more than $23 bln, of which private equity will represent 25
percent
* Completion of the transaction is subject to the customary
regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions where the group
operates
