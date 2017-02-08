Feb 8 Tan Chong International Ltd

* FHI and TC Manufacturing and Assembly (Thailand) entered into jv agreement to form jv company for complete knock down production of Subaru vehicles in Thailand

* "planned investment is 5 billion baht"

* Jv company will engage in CKD production of Subaru vehicles in Thailand

* chairman of JV company will be appointed by TC Manufacturing and Assembly (Thailand) .

* "planned investment will be injected by parties in two tranches"