Feb 8 Fraser And Neave Ltd

* Qtrly revenue s$495 million versus s$493.8 million

* Group expects consumer demand in food & beverage segment to remain subdued in its core markets

* "Continue to face downward pricing pressure from competition in our core markets in singapore, malaysia and thailand"

* Operating environment for printing and publishing segment will remain challenging in near term

* No dividend has been declared for current financial period