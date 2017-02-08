Feb 8 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S:

* Agreed to amend and restate terms of its previously announced loan and security agreement with Lundbeckfond Invest A/S and Novo A/S.

* Terms of amended and restated agreement make available an additional $10 million in financing at an interest rate of 12 pct, payable annually in arrears Source text for Eikon:

