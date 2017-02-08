Feb 8 Tulikivi Oyj:

* Q4 sales 8.5 million euros ($9.05 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating loss 0.1 million euros versus profit 0.1 million euros year ago

* Future outlook: net sales in 2017 are expected to be at previous year's level, and operating result is expected to improve year-on-year

* Profitability is expected to improve in 2017 due to structural savings and production efficiency measures