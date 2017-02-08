Feb 8 ProPetro Holding Corp -

* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO

* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing

* Says intend to apply to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "PUMP"

* Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse , J.P. Morgan among underwriters to IPO

* Evercore ISI, RBC capital markets, Barclays also among underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2kNdJN7]