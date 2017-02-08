UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Swedish Match AB
* Says to appeal court ruling in snus case
* Says Swedish Market Court today announced its verdict saying Swedish Match had breached competition rules when a labelling system was developed and implemented, and ruled that Swedish Match pay a fine of SEK 38 million
* Says Swedish Match does not share court's opinion and will appeal to higher court Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources