Feb 8 St Ives Plc

* Informed by HarperCollins that its contract with group's books business for production of monochrome books in UK will not be renewed

* Current contract ends on 30 June 2017.

* Management will be initiating actions to reduce cost base of books business and therefore mitigate impact of non-renewal of this contract.

* Market remains competitive and we are not prepared to chase volume at uneconomic prices - CEO