EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 8 Euronext:
* Lysogene SA lists on Euronext
* Listed through the admission to trading on Feb 8, 2017 of a total 12,078,704 shares, including 3,323,567 new shares issued through a global offering
* Listing: 22.6 million euros ($24.1 million) raised, market capitalisation of approximately 82 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: