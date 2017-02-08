Feb 8 Euronext:

* Lysogene SA lists on Euronext

* Listed through the admission to trading on Feb 8, 2017 of a total 12,078,704 shares, including 3,323,567 new shares issued through a global offering

* Listing: 22.6 million euros ($24.1 million) raised, market capitalisation of approximately 82 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)