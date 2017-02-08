Feb 8 Tourism Finance Corporation Of India Ltd :

* Sanjeev Kaushik has been appointed as chairman of the board Source text:

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 08, 2017, has appointed Shri Sanjeev Kaushik (IAS) and Shri B.N.Nayak as Additional Director(s) w.e.f. February 08, 2017 and Shri Sanjeev Kaushik has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors w.e.f. February 08, 2017. Further, as per the existing terms of appointment, the tenure of following directors viz. Shri S.Ravi, Shri Vivek Nair is upto March 31, 2017 and for Shri S.Sridhar is upto May 26, 2017 respectively. The Board of Directors has approved re-appointment of Shri S.Ravi, Shri Vivek Nair and Shri S.Sridhar as Independent Directors for second term of 5 (five) years w.e.f. April 01, 2017 and May 27, 2017 respectively subject to approval of shareholders by way of Special Resolution in the next Annual General Meeting.