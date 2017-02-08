Feb 8 SS Lazio SpA:

* Unit SS Lazio Marketing & Communication renews technical sponsorship agreement with Macron SpA for five years starting from July 1

* Value of the agreement is 16 million euros ($17.07 million) for the whole period and provides for additional royalties and variable parts that can lead to the achievement of a total value of about 25 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)