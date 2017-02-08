UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 SS Lazio SpA:
* Unit SS Lazio Marketing & Communication renews technical sponsorship agreement with Macron SpA for five years starting from July 1
* Value of the agreement is 16 million euros ($17.07 million) for the whole period and provides for additional royalties and variable parts that can lead to the achievement of a total value of about 25 million euros Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources