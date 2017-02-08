UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Tata Motors Ltd:
* Says Tata Motors group global wholesales at 95,931 in January 2017
* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Jan 2017 were at 61,918 units, up 9 percent Source text: bit.ly/2kNCGIe Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources