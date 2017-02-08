UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 MGI Coutier SA:
* Q4 revenue 244.7 million euros ($261.80 million) versus 221.2 million euros year ago
* Expects possible revenue of 1 billion euros in 2017
* To launch two new factories in Bulgaria and Thailand Source text: bit.ly/2kIcZq0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources