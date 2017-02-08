Feb 9 AMP Ltd:

* Announced an on-market share buy-back of up to A$500 million and maintained our dividend

* "AMP's dividend policy target range is 70 to 90 per cent of underlying profit"

* Omni-channel advice network,campaigns to capitalise on more favourable market environment, corporate super pipeline,are expected to support cashflows in 2017

* For FY external net cashflows were $967 million

* FY 17 controllable costs, Ex AMP Capital, expected to be 3% lower than normalised FY16