Feb 9 AMP Ltd:
* Announced an on-market share buy-back of up to A$500
million and maintained our dividend
* "AMP's dividend policy target range is 70 to 90 per cent
of underlying profit"
* Omni-channel advice network,campaigns to capitalise on
more favourable market environment, corporate super pipeline,are
expected to support cashflows in 2017
* For FY external net cashflows were $967 million
* FY 17 controllable costs, Ex AMP Capital, expected to be
3% lower than normalised FY16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: