UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Nikkei :
* Watami apparently turned its first group pretax profit for the April-December period since 2013 - nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd is expected to maintain guidance of 200 million yen in net profit for the year ending in march - nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd's total sales apparently fell 30% to around 74 billion yen for the April-December period- nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd looks to have logged operating loss of around 100 mln yen for April-Dec period compared with operating loss of 494 mln yen a year earlier - nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2kmNM3i) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources