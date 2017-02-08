Feb 8 Nikkei :

* Watami apparently turned its first group pretax profit for the April-December period since 2013 - nikkei

* Watami Co Ltd is expected to maintain guidance of 200 million yen in net profit for the year ending in march - nikkei

* Watami Co Ltd's total sales apparently fell 30% to around 74 billion yen for the April-December period- nikkei

* Watami Co Ltd looks to have logged operating loss of around 100 mln yen for April-Dec period compared with operating loss of 494 mln yen a year earlier - nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2kmNM3i) Further company coverage: