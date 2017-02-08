Feb 9 Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd-

* Hy reported revenue from ordinary activities nz$ 484.2mln versus nz$513.7 million

* Hy net profit after tax $83.8 million, up 18 percent

* Interim dividend 10 cents cps

* Dividend reinvestment plan will apply to fy17 interim dividend

* Expect corporate costs in 2h17 to be higher than 1h17, reflecting increases in innovation and it costs

* Expect effective tax rate in 2h17 to be broadly similar to that in 1h17

* Expect net interest expense in 2h17 to be slightly higher than 1h17

