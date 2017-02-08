UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Marcato Capital Management LP :
* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 6.0 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp as of February 6, 2017- SEC filing
* Intend to engage in discussions with directors and officers of Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Says acquired shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in belief that "shares are undervalued and are an attractive investment"
* Intended discussions may include one or more members of Deckers Outdoor's management, board to discuss co's business, strategies Source text : (bit.ly/2lrAAeI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources