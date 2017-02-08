Feb 8 Marcato Capital Management LP :

* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 6.0 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp as of February 6, 2017- SEC filing

* Intend to engage in discussions with directors and officers of Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Says acquired shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in belief that "shares are undervalued and are an attractive investment"

* Intended discussions may include one or more members of Deckers Outdoor's management, board to discuss co's business, strategies