UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Co - will begin to exit its direct store delivery (dsd) network in Q2
* New model "will be transformational" for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure
* Kellogg Co - transition from DSD network will be complete in Q4 of 2017
* Kellogg Co - company is providing severance and benefits, as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees
* Kellogg Co- moving to warehouse model will also allow company to reduce complexity and bring benefits to both retail partners and Kellogg
* Initiative will be part of an expanded project K program
* Company expects initiative to bring U.S. Snacks' operating profit margin in line with that of Kellogg North America
* Kellogg Co - "after a transition period, company expects this initiative to contribute to accelerating its top-line growth over time"
* Kellogg - transitioning dsd-distributed portion of co's U.S. Snacks business to warehouse model used by pringles, rest of its north american business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources