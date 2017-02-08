Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd:
* Expected to deliver an improved second half NIM
* "Life planned margins are expected to remain stable"
* In medium term expects flat cost base in FY17 and FY18
* In medium term expects improving underlying NPAT
* In medium term expects sustainable ROE of at least 10%,
which implies an underlying ITR of at least 12%
* "Continues to target a dividend payout of 60% to 80% of
cash earnings"
* "Housing loan portfolio is expected to grow in second
half"
