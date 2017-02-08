Feb 8 Conocophillips

* ConocoPhillips says wholly owned unit, Burlington Resources Inc, received arbitration award of $380 million from International Arbitration Tribunal

* ConocoPhillips says arbitration award relates to Ecuador's "expropriation" of Burlington's investment in "breach of U.S.-Ecuador bilateral investment treaty"

* ConocoPhillips says tribunal issued separate decision that Ecuador was entitled to $42 million for certain environmental and infrastructure impacts