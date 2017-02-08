Feb 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Sees FY group free cash flow8 (excluding dividends from
associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion
* FY 2017 operating revenue from core business to decline by
low single digit level and EBITDA to be stable
* Sees FY ordinary dividends from regional mobile associates
are expected to be approximately S$1.2 billion
* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on a cash basis is
expected to approximate S$2.4 billion
* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis
is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion
* In fy2017 mobile service revenue from Australia to decline
by mid-teens
* Group's customer base grew another 2% in quarter to 640
million customers across region
* Group digital life to record negative EBITDA of
s$150-s$180 million in fy2017
