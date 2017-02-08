Feb 9 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* Sees FY group free cash flow8 (excluding dividends from associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion

* FY 2017 operating revenue from core business to decline by low single digit level and EBITDA to be stable

* Sees FY ordinary dividends from regional mobile associates are expected to be approximately S$1.2 billion

* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion

* FY 2017 capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion

* In fy2017 mobile service revenue from Australia to decline by mid-teens

* Group's customer base grew another 2% in quarter to 640 million customers across region

* Group digital life to record negative EBITDA of s$150-s$180 million in fy2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: