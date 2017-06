Feb 9 Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue $232.5 million versus $198.9 million

* Qtrly profit attributable (PATMI) $170.718 million versus $184.2 million

* "No dividend has been declared or recommended in current reporting period"

* Remains on track to record US$200 million of development profit in FY17

* "GLP remains positive on medium to long term outlook for China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: