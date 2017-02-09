Feb 8 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck updates Fort Hills guidance
* Teck Resources- Suncor provided an update regarding its
recently completed review of schedule, project costs and
throughput
* Teck-Suncor advises that review, at this stage of project
development, provides high degree of confidence on schedule and
project costs to completion
* Teck Resources - Project remains on track to produce first
oil in late 2017
* Teck Resources - Revised total project capital forecast is
approximately 10% above project sanction estimate, excluding
foreign exchange impacts
* Teck-Co's share of project capital costs until completion
as of dec 31, 2016, now expected to be $805 million, of which
about $640 million to be spent in 2017
* Teck-Due to increase in capital cost, teck will record an
after-tax impairment charge of $164 million in its q4 results
* Teck Resources - Oil production from first of three
secondary extraction units is still expected by end of 2017
* Teck Resources - Suncor is also exploring opportunity to
reduce ramp-up period
* Teck Resources - Suncor has announced an 8% increase in
nameplate capacity to 194,000 barrels per day
* Teck Resources - Co anticipates an average production rate
of 186,000 barrels per day over life of project
* Teck - Impacts of 2016 Fort Mcmurray wildfire as well as
productivity challenges caused increase in capital cost estimate
for secondary extraction facility
