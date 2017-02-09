Feb 9 Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :

* Lic's total revenue for six month period was NZ$131 million, 9.6 per cent down on same period last year

* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) was NZ$19.3 million, up 21 per cent from previous year

* Business is currently forecasting a return to modest level of profitability for full year