UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :
* Lic's total revenue for six month period was NZ$131 million, 9.6 per cent down on same period last year
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) was NZ$19.3 million, up 21 per cent from previous year
* Business is currently forecasting a return to modest level of profitability for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources